Comanche County placed under burn ban

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County has once again been placed under a burn ban, following increased fire danger and low rain fall totals.

The decision was made by county commissioners at a meeting on Monday, and will last for the next two weeks.

During the burn ban, Comanche County residents cannot burn grass, forest or crops, have a campfire or bonfire, or burn trash.

Exception to the burn ban include equipment related to road construction projects, grills over a non-flammable surface, and prescribed burns which follow Oklahoma Forestry guidelines.

Welding will also be allowed, but only when conducted over a non-combustible surface of at least 10 feet, with a wind speed under 20 mph, and with the use of a spotter, other than the welder, with pressurized water or a fire extinguisher on hand.

Anyone caught violating the burn ban can be subject to a fine of $500, or imprisonment of no longer than 1 year, or both.

Extensions of the ban will be decided on by Comanche County Commissioners on a weekly basis after the initial 14 day period.

You can find a full list of counties currently under burn bans in Oklahoma here.

