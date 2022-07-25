Comanche Nation Casino and Lawton Indian Hospital to host COVID vaccine clinic

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This Wednesday, Comanche Nation Casino will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic, as cases numbers continue to rise across the area.

Staff from the Lawton Indian Hospital will be located in the administration building during the clinic to offer all Comanche Nation Entertainment staff and guests, 12 and older, a free COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccines and boosters will be available from both Pfizer & Moderna.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Everyone MUST wear a mask while inside the vaccination area, and are asked to bring their photo I.D. and insurance card, if they have one.

