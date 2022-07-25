Comanche Nation Casino upcoming blood drive to benefit OBI

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute and the Comanche Nation Casino have partnered up for a blood drive, where donors could receive free swag or even free play.

The blood drive will take place Tuesday, between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Comanche Nation Casino off Southeast Interstate Drive here in Lawton.

Donors will receive a free t-shirt, while supplies last, and refreshments.

Comanche Reward Club Members will also get $10 in Comanche Credit to be used at their casino.

