Comanche Nation Casino upcoming blood drive to benefit OBI

The Oklahoma Blood Institute and the Comanche Nation Casino have partnered up for a blood...
The Oklahoma Blood Institute and the Comanche Nation Casino have partnered up for a blood drive, where donors could receive free swag or even free play.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute and the Comanche Nation Casino have partnered up for a blood drive, where donors could receive free swag or even free play.

The blood drive will take place Tuesday, between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Comanche Nation Casino off Southeast Interstate Drive here in Lawton.

Donors will receive a free t-shirt, while supplies last, and refreshments.

Comanche Reward Club Members will also get $10 in Comanche Credit to be used at their casino.

For more information, click here.

