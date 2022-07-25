Family remembers Cyril man killed in crash

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (KSWO) - The family of a Cyril man is speaking out after they say he was killed in a hit and run this weekend near Elgin.

Gaylon Pahdocony’s family said the 72-year-old was riding home on his bike when a vehicle struck him and drove away.

Pahdocony was an avid cyclist and using his bike to get around while his car was in the shop.

His brother Shawn Barnhart was at the scene before law enforcement got there.

“I was called at 2:40 in the morning by a friend of mine that found him in the ditch,” Barnhart said. “He told me he thought it was my sister-in-law, but when I got there, I knew it was my brother. He had already called the police, the police were on their way.”

A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a quote “fatality collision occurred” around 3 a.m. Saturday, 1/10 mile north of the intersection of northeast King Road and northeast Keeney Road.

It mentions another vehicle but provides no information other than the vehicle is under investigation.

The victim’s family found a bicycle reflector and one of his shoes while placing a cross at the site Sunday afternoon.

“It’s very dangerous out here on these backroads,” Barnhart said. “These people fly up and down these roads 60, 70 miles per hour all the time. Local law enforcement say they can’t do anything about it. You know I’d like to throw tire spikes out in front of these people, but I can’t.”

The family is remembering him as an active member of his community, a passionate activist in the American Indian Movement and an actor who portrayed native characters in a variety of films.

“I was real proud of him being a part of the Native American movie scene because I did a lot of interviews with some people that wanted me to do the language part in some of the movies,” she said.

She says the thing she’ll miss most is Pahdocony’s care for others.

“Everybody else comes and goes,” she said, “but he always made sure, he always said ‘I’ve got to check on mom. I’ve got to be over there with my mom.’ So I’m just really, I’m gonna be lost for a while.”

OHP is still investigating the crash. We’ve reached out to authorities for more information about what happened. We’ll have an update for you on this story Monday.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.