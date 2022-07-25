Fireball seen over Texas on Sunday Night

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Shortly before 10:30 PM last night, a meteor entered Earth’s atmosphere over the Texas night sky. Displaying a prominent green hue, it briefly became the brightest object in the night sky before disappearing just as quickly. This all happened over the span of about 4-5 seconds. Over 200 reports were received across Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma, with the majority coming from the Lone Star state. The estimated trajectory of the meteor from witness reports projects the meteor entering the Earth’s atmosphere just east of Cistern, TX along state highway 95, about 9 miles north of Interstate 10. The fireball then shines brightly as it rockets lower into the atmosphere, before fading away just a couple miles southwest of the city of Austin. A few reports also mentioned hearing a delayed sound from the meteor flying past, then a definite echo-y boom. This was likely caused from the meteor breaking the sound barrier, but could also be attributed to it exploding in the atmosphere, many miles above the surface. There is the possibility that some fragments made their way to the ground, with the likely impact point to the west of Austin, though any surviving material would be small.

Here is a link to the official documentation on the American Meteor Society website, along a with a few videos that people managed to capture of the event!

Estimated meteor path across the night sky (KSWO)

Most meteors range from the size of small rocks and pebbles to up to the size of a small car. Most meteors occur high up in the atmosphere in the Earth’s thermosphere, 50-75 miles above the surface, but can sometimes permeate lower into the mesosphere. The speeds at which meteors travel once they hit the atmosphere vary, but they can be anywhere between 7 miles/second to 44 miles/second! The green-ish color caused by the meteor can usually be an indicator of the material make-up of the object, with green being associated with copper, nickel, or magnesium, although it can also be due to oxidation of the atmosphere from the heat produced by the meteor as it collides with atoms in the Earth’s upper layers. The type of meteor that flew by last night is referred to as a fireball due it’s bright magnitude compared to other meteors.

There are a couple ongoing meteor showers right now. The Delta Aquariids are expected to peak this weekend, and usually produce about 20 meteors per hour. The Perseids are also occurring and is one of the more popular meteor showers of the year, producing up to 100 meteors per hour, though it isn’t expected to peak until August 11th-12th. Meteors are very fast and occur in the blink of an eye, so they might be difficult to view on even the clearest of nights during peak meteor shower times. That being said, very prominent fireballs like the one that occurred last night over Texas are really rare and are usually seen by people only a couple times during their lifetime.

