Lawton Police Department hosts Junior Citizens Police Academy

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department kicked off its Junior Citizens Police Academy on Monday.

The week-long event aims to give kids an overview of the Police Department and what it does for the community.

They held orientation Monday, but organizers have several hands-on activities planned throughout the week, including a K-9 Demonstration and a look at the Crime Scene Investigator’s van.

Sergeant Chris Blessing with the Lawton Police Department hopes this academy will not only give kids an appreciation for what the police do, but also inspire them to go into law enforcement themselves.

“This whole academy is geared toward their interest in law enforcement, so we hope that over the course of the week them seeing what we do might spark an interest, and hopefully they stay on path and one day become a police officer. It doesn’t have to be here, it can be county, state or federal, as long as they’re pursuing law enforcement, I think we’re doing a good job here, " said Blessing.

Sixteen students are enrolled in this year’s academy, and applications for the event can be picked up at the Lawton Police Department.

