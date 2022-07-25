Local kids move to final round of the U.S.A. Mullet Championship

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Two southwest Oklahoma kids are moving to the next level of the U.S.A. Mullet Championship.

Over the weekend, we caught up with 11-year-old Landry Turpin and 7-year-old Catchyn Caldwell, who have been working their tails off to make it into the final round, and they’ve done just that!

Voting for the last round will take place on the U.S.A. Mullet Championship official Facebook page, but the dates have not been revealed just yet, so be on the lookout.

