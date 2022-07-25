Pregnancy Resource Center to Hold Volunteer Training

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There are many organizations that require volunteers in order to run efficiently and better serve the community. Lawton’s Pregnancy Resource Center is one of those organizations.

7News spoke with LaRae Taylor, the Executive Director of the Pregnancy Resource Center, about their need for volunteers, the role they play at the center, and when their upcoming training program for volunteers is being held.

LaRae said there are many different ways volunteers at the center can contribute. Some of those responsibilities include seeing clients, working in the donations area, working in the men’s ministry, or even doing clerical work.

The Pregnancy Resource Center’s volunteer training will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from August 2nd to the 4th. For more information you can call (580) 536-4040 or click here.

