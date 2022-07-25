Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Telemundo Texoma 7/25/22

Telemundo Texoma 7/25/22
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both boys have made it to round two of the competition and voting on that round will end Sunday...
Two southwest Oklahoma boys competing in USA Mullet Championship
Elgin Police have released details on a traffic stop that led to the discovery of hundreds of...
Woman in Elgin caught with over 1,700 ecstasy and fentanyl pills
According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 72-year-old Gaylon Pahdocony was riding...
Cyril man dies in wreck early Saturday morning
Gaylon Pahdocony’s family said the 72-year-old was riding home on his bike when a vehicle...
Family remembers Cyril man killed in crash
A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
Fireball seen over Texas on Sunday Night

Latest News

It was a close call for a LATS bus driver when a deer came crashing through the front windshield.
Deer crashes into LATS bus window
Telemundo Texoma 7/25/22
Telemundo Texoma 7/25/22
The Lawton Police Department kicked off its Junior Citizens Police Academy on Monday.
Lawton Police Department hosts Junior Citizens Police Academy
The Lawton Police Department kicked off its Junior Citizens Police Academy on Monday.
JUNIOR CPA STARTS