Two southwest Oklahoma boys competing in USA Mullet Championship

By Cameron Joiner
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Okla. (KSWO) - Business in the front, party in the back. That’s the case for a couple boys from southwest Oklahoma who have thrown their hats in the ring for this year’s USA Mullet Championship competition.

11-year-old Landry Turpin’s hair is undoubtedly the first thing you notice about him.

“Well, the first time I watched Joe Dirt I thought I wanted a mullet so I started growing one,” Turpin said.

Two years later, Landry’s mullet has made it’s way to the USA Mullet Championship, but it isn’t the only mullet in southwest Oklahoma that’s vying for the title of champion.

7-year-old Catchyn Caldwell also threw his hat in the ring.

“He would not be the same without the mullet,” said Catchyn’s mom Carly Caldwell.

Carly said this is why they decided to enter him in the contest on a whim.

Both boys have made it to round two of the competition and voting on that round will end Sunday evening.

They are patiently waiting to find out Monday if they will move on to the top 25.

“We love any competition, so we’re a really competitive family,” said Landry’s mom Shelby Turpin.

Shelby said she’s confident her son can capture the title.

Landry said if he wins, he plans to use the winnings of $2500 to save up and buy a bass boat when he turns 16.

Catchyn and his mother are just as eager for the results.

“Every couple hours I go and check the votes and I just kind of look and see. Last time I checked he was in 20th-25th place, there’s a bunch of them that are real close together,” Carly said.

Both families ask that you head out to Facebook and vote for their son’s mullets.

“We want him to win, we want him to move on to the final round. we just thank all of our friends and family that have already shared and liked and helped us get this far,” Shelby said.

Voting ends Sunday night for round two.

All you have to do is like either Landry or Catchyn’s picture under the USA Mullet Championship Facebook post to cast your vote.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

