9-year-old dies when tree falls on car during storm

Hallie Oldham, 9, died Thursday when a tree crashed through her family’s car at Sebago Lake Family Campground. (Source: WMTW, Oldham Family)
By Talia Clarke
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) – A 9-year-old girl died when a tree fell onto the vehicle she was in during a storm in Maine last week.

Hallie Oldham died Thursday when a tree crashed through her family’s car at Sebago Lake Family Campground.

Hallie was a student at Poland Community School, where she was about to enter the fourth grade.

The school is offering grief counseling to fellow students. There is also a memory jar where people can leave their memories of Hallie for her family.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Hallie’s family pay for funeral costs.

“Hallie Oldham was a beautiful living angel, always has been, always will be,” the page reads. “Her smile, laughter and kindness for all were contagious and will be missed by all.”

