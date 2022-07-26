The City of Fletcher makes multiple burial placement errors

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple families are upset with the City of Fletcher after the final resting places for their loved ones were not honored. In most families, once one person passes away the family buys burial plots next to them so the family can stay together. And two families said the City of Fletcher has made at least two errors in placing someone in a plot that was already paid for by someone else.

Margert Glass’ husband passed away in November of 2018. After his passing, Margert noticed the plots at Fletcher Cemetery were close together. So, she bought one next to his. In November of 2020, Margert realized a lady named Patricia had been laid to rest in her plot next to her husband so she called the city. She said it took 10 months and, for her to get an attorney for the city to move Patricia from her plot. But when the workers moved her, they put Patricia in someone else’s plot.

“The plots are so close together, I just assumed they kind of squeezed her in between Aimee Lowery’s daughter and my plot I didn’t know Aimee had a plot there too. But they just dug her up scooted her over into Aimee’s plot and thought that was okay,” said Glass.

Lowery lost her 6-year-old daughter Riyan Rae Lowery in a car accident in 2016. She said that 5 months after her daughter’s passing, she bought 3 more plots next to Riyans to assure she would get a plot next to her daughter. In August of 2021, while visiting their daughter, they noticed someone had been placed in one of the plots to which the Lowery family holds the deed. Aimee said she has been going back and forth with the city for almost a year now.

“She told me and my family that she would move this lady Mrs.Patrica and it was just one excuse after another,” said Lowery.

“It’s just hard it’s a lot of stress, frustration, and anger, and not just for our family it’s for Marget’s family, it’s for Mrs. Patrica’s family,” said Lowery.

Lowery said that having that plot next to her daughter is very important to her and the family.

“It gives you something to hold on to, especially when it’s a child it just gives you reassurance to know you’ll be placed by them,” said Lowery.

Lowery said she wants to bring more awareness to situations like these and that the City of Fletcher needs to be held accountable.

“To Patrica’s family because I am sure they are hurting as badly as we are, I am sorry for your loss, I am sorry you’re going through this. And we need to make a stand together and hold Fletcher accountable,” said Lowery.

Glass said the City of Fletcher has caused chaos in three families’ lives and she believes there could be more families plots given away.

“Everybody needs to go out there and check their plots because if they’ve done it twice to us with the same person, it’s probably been done before,” said Glass.

We reached out to the City of Fletcher and the family of Patrica and they said they’ve been advised by their attorneys not to comment on this story.

