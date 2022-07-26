Comanche County Commissioners break down burn ban criteria

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Ever wonder how county commissioners decide when to recommend a burn ban, or if there is specific criteria for each county to follow?

The Comanche County Commissioners office recently released a few details about the criteria they must meet before they recommend a burn ban, following multiple inquires from residents during the wave of high temperatures.

First of all, County-issued burn bans have completely different criteria than a Governor-issued burn ban.

County burn ban criteria is a subset of what is used during a Governor-proclaimed ban, in hopes that it will make it easier for each county to issue and remove bans allowing for faster reaction times.

First, county commissioners determine the need by consulting with each of the county’s fire chiefs.

Commissioners must also declare the existence of extreme fire danger before passing a resolution.

The law defines extreme fire danger as:

• Severe, extreme, or exceptional drought conditions exist within the county as determined by the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA)

• No more than one-half inch of precipitation is forecast for the next three days by the National Weather Service

Or, either of the following:

• Fire occurrence is significantly greater than normal for the season or initial attack on a significant number of wildland fires has been unsuccessful due to extreme fire behavior

• Where data is available, more than 20 percent of the wildfires in the county have been caused by escaped debris burns or controlled burns.

