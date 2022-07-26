Comanche Nation works with Disney on “Prey”

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Disney’s latest movie “Prey” is premiering this weekend in Lawton.

Members of the Comanche Nation here in southwest Oklahoma helped bring it to life. It’s the latest film in the long-running, sci-fi “Predator” series.

The Comanche Nation’s Director of Language Planning and Development Kathryn Pewenofkit Briner helped translate the film into the Comanche language.

With its release, “Prey” will make history as the first film to be dubbed in Comanche.

“Prey” is set 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation. The storyline may be familiar to some viewers, as it’s the fifth installment in the popular “Predator” franchise.

“It’s going to encourage people to want to learn the language and to revitalize the language, reclaim the language and recreate our community of speakers,” Briner said.

She said it’s been rewarding work.

“Being able to work together as a team to make this happen for our people and for and for the language,” Briner said. “It was just really exciting to hear and see it right away on the screen when we did those guide tracks and it gives the film something extra in Comanche.”

The movie will be available to stream on Hulu starting August 5th.

“The Comanche version is actually going to be in the special features, not where the language tracks are,” Briner said. “I would say go and watch it. Watch it in English, then watch it in Comanche then watch it again. I think viewers will get something different out of it each and every time they watch it.”

“Prey” follows a warrior named Naru who learns the prey she’s stalking is an alien... and protects her tribe from it.

Director Dan Trachtenberg said there’s a reason he chose the Comanche tribe.

“Comanche, specifically, has often been relegated to playing the sidekick or the villain, so in making them the leads of this movie, the experience of the viewer watching the film would be linked to the experience that Naru goes through inside the movie,” Trachtenberg said.

Jhane Myers, who is a member of the Comanche tribe, served as a producer on the movie.

She said using the Comanche language within the film is big progress for the industry.

“This movie will be a standout, and hopefully, be used in the future for representation,” Myers said. “Not only for Comanches, but for Native American people as a whole.”

“Prey” is premiering at 3 p.m. this Sunday at the AMC Patriot theatre in Lawton.

The event is for Comanche tribe members only. Those who plan to attend must RSVP by using the link on the Comanche Nation News Facebook page and present their tribal ID.

They’ll be allowed one guest and have the choice to watch it in English or Comanche.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.