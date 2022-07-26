Crime Stoppers search for suspect in 2020 Sheridan Walmart shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma have announced their Most Wanted Wednesday, as they continue the search for Charlie Hemphill IV.

Hemphill was named as the suspect in a shooting outside of Lawton Walmart on Sheridan road, which injured two people.

According to the Lawton Police Department, on March 7, 2020 around 10 p.m., Hemphill allegedly shot a man and woman in the parking lot, before fleeing the scene.

Officials described Hemphill as a 23-year-old male, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5ft. 7in. tall and 135lbs.

Hemphill is currently wanted on two felony counts, including Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

He is also wanted on two misdemeanor counts, Obstructing Officers and possession of marijuana.

Hemphill is considered armed and dangerous.

If residents have any information regarding his whereabouts, they are asked to call (580) 355-4636.

Residents can also submit a tip online at Lawton Crime Stoppers, by clicking here.

All tips will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.