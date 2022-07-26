Dead fish at Liberty lake park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thousands of dead fish washed up on shore at Liberty Lake Park on Monday.

Lawton city workers were busy cleaning up the remnants and had buckets full of them. Neighbors say the park just isn’t what it use to be.

“I have been here since 1964, we played in this lake, fished in this lake with all my brothers and they put in that pump many years ago but sometimes it wasn’t on and they wouldn’t fix it and it’s still not on and that’s the cause of all this,” said Pewewardy.

He said he believes a combination of shallow water, rising temperature and the broken water fountain contributed to the fish dying. He hopes to see the city make improvements at the lake.

“This park means a lot to me, and to the neighbors, and this lake does too because we walk around. I walk around it every morning so that’s what it means to me and that’s why it hurts so much to see the dead fish too,” he said.

Christine James is the director for parks & rec in Lawton, she says they were notified late last night about the incident and DEQ came out to investigate and identified 3 reasons why the fish died.

“The low water level because we haven’t had much rain lately, the high temperatures which we’ve all experienced, and then the high concentration of ammonium in the water from the goose poop actually,” said James.

James said due to the depth of the lake the pump for the water fountain burned out. She also said they hope to soon be a able to fix the issue with a pump that will work better with water levels.

“Lake liberty is a very shallow lake and so the pump that was out there was a vertical pump which means it sucked water up from the bottom to make the fountain work and it’s just full of silt and burnt the motor up,” she said.

James also said that even if the pump was working it would still be hard to prevent this from happening when the high temperatures have stuck around for so long which sucks the oxygen out of the water.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.