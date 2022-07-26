Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Doctor: Biden’s COVID symptoms ‘almost completely resolved’

The White House said President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms.” (Source: CNN/POOL/WDIV/TWITTER/@POTUS/WDIV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has improved enough from his coronavirus infection that he’s able to resume his regular exercise routine, according to an update Tuesday from his doctor.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote in a new note that Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms “have now almost completely resolved,” and all of his vital signs are good.

Biden took his fifth and final dose of Paxlovid, which is intended to prevent severe symptoms from COVID-19, on Monday night.

Tuesday is Biden’s fifth full day of isolation, and he plans to test for the virus on Wednesday.

If he tests negative, he will return to working in person.

“The moment that he turns negative, he’ll return to work,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, during Monday’s briefing at the White House.

Top U.S. health officials say the current vaccines will substanially lower your risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both boys have made it to round two of the competition and voting on that round will end Sunday...
Two southwest Oklahoma boys competing in USA Mullet Championship
It was a close call for a LATS bus driver when a deer came crashing through the front windshield.
Deer crashes into LATS bus window
A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
Fireball seen over Texas on Sunday Night
Gaylon Pahdocony’s family said the 72-year-old was riding home on his bike when a vehicle...
Family remembers Cyril man killed in crash
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

Firefighters in Tennessee helped deliver a baby in a church parking lot.
‘A moving moment for all of us’: Firefighters help deliver baby in church parking lot
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Is this the night you win $830 million Mega Millions prize?
Protesters react to a proposed abortion ban.
Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states
At stake for Alex Jones is a potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation...
Testimony to start in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook damages lawsuit
Many puppies drowned at an animal shelter near St. Louis following massive flooding all over...
Shelter puppies drown in flash flooding at animal rescue in Missouri