Film made in SWOK premieres at the VASKA

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A short film made here in southwest Oklahoma premiered at the Vaska theatre in Lawton Monday night, bringing out movie buffs.

Brandon Jones, of Fletcher, directed the film “Deadwood”, about a group of children who are turned into zombies.

13-year-old Barren Hunter plays a lead role in the movie.

He said the best part was the team he got to work with.

“It was very nerve-wracking at some points, but other times, I was just really excited and we had a fun time. We laughed a lot and we had to re-take a bunch of stuff because of us laughing. It was just a really fun experience,” Hunter said.

“Deadwood” is Hunter’s first acting gig, but he plans to continue performing in the future.

The film was free for people who attended, but Jones will give the donations to the nine students who acted in the film.

