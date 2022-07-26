Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Film made in SWOK premieres at the VASKA

"Deadwood" directed by Brandon Jones premiered at the VASKA Theatre in Lawton Monday night,...
"Deadwood" directed by Brandon Jones premiered at the VASKA Theatre in Lawton Monday night, bringing out movie buffs.
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A short film made here in southwest Oklahoma premiered at the Vaska theatre in Lawton Monday night, bringing out movie buffs.

Brandon Jones, of Fletcher, directed the film “Deadwood”, about a group of children who are turned into zombies.

13-year-old Barren Hunter plays a lead role in the movie.

He said the best part was the team he got to work with.

“It was very nerve-wracking at some points, but other times, I was just really excited and we had a fun time. We laughed a lot and we had to re-take a bunch of stuff because of us laughing. It was just a really fun experience,” Hunter said.

“Deadwood” is Hunter’s first acting gig, but he plans to continue performing in the future.

The film was free for people who attended, but Jones will give the donations to the nine students who acted in the film.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both boys have made it to round two of the competition and voting on that round will end Sunday...
Two southwest Oklahoma boys competing in USA Mullet Championship
Elgin Police have released details on a traffic stop that led to the discovery of hundreds of...
Woman in Elgin caught with over 1,700 ecstasy and fentanyl pills
According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 72-year-old Gaylon Pahdocony was riding...
Cyril man dies in wreck early Saturday morning
A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
Fireball seen over Texas on Sunday Night
Gaylon Pahdocony’s family said the 72-year-old was riding home on his bike when a vehicle...
Family remembers Cyril man killed in crash

Latest News

The Comanche Nation’s Director of Language Planning and Development Kathryn Pewenofkit Briner...
Comanche Nation works with Disney on “Prey”
Covid-19 cases increase in southwest Oklahoma
Covid-19 cases spike in Southwest Oklahoma
Covid-19 case increased in southwest Oklahoma
It was a close call for a LATS bus driver when a deer came crashing through the front windshield.
Deer crashes into LATS bus window