First Alert Forecast: Hot Wednesday, “Cold Front” Thursday | 7/26PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This on-going heatwave with hot and dry conditions will continue over the next couple of days. Fire danger remains a concern until 9PM (when the Red Flag Warning expires) with dormant vegetation, gusty south winds, low relative humidity and hot temperatures. With the lower dewpoints and hot conditions overhead, feels like temperatures will be as high as 106° so a heat advisory also remains in place until 8PM for counties along and east of I-44. Temperature wise we’ll fall into the upper 90s after sunset (8:40PM).

Temperatures by morning will fall into the mid 70s. Look for light south winds and clear skies as you’re walking out the door tomorrow. We’ll see mostly sunny skies tomorrow with another hot day expected. The sunshine plus south to southwest gusting into the mid 20s are going to contribute to elevated fire conditions across western areas of southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. Heat indices with sunshine and south winds will range from 105-110°. As a result, a heat advisory will be in place from 12-8PM Wednesday for counties along and east of I-44. As always, if you find yourself outside- make sure to follow heat safety precautions: drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade or A.C., and don’t forget to wear sunglasses and sunscreen! All locations will likely stay dry tomorrow but a few short-term models are showing isolated showers for counties along I-40.

Temperatures for the morning commute on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Cloud cover will increase overnight for counties north of the Red River.

Now, let’s talk about Thursdays cold front. Cooler weather with rain chances are expected, yes. Previous model data was suggesting this front stalling somewhere near the Red River. Unfortunately, latest runs show this front is stalling along I-40. What does this mean for southwest Oklahoma and north Texas counties? It means the widespread rain with precipitation amounts of 1-3″ will stay along the Oklahoma/ Kansas border. It means more clouds for northern counties and more sunshine for southern counties. And finally, it means daytime highs Friday, Saturday and Sunday won’t drop as cool as initially thinking. Are we still looking at isolated to scattered precipitation chances? Yes but the higher amounts will stay north of our area.

Overall: areas in northern Oklahoma will see the strongest effects from this cold front where areas closer to the Red River may not see much changes at all. Our forecast area will remain in the upper 90s and low 100s to end the work week and through the weekend.

The ridge of high pressure will build back in and temperatures will gradually warm back up into early next week.

Have a good Wednesday! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.