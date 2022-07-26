Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Ft. Sill soldier found dead in Duncan

Alleged Fort Sill sexual assault victim's mother speaks with 7NEWS
Alleged Fort Sill sexual assault victim's mother speaks with 7NEWS
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials say a soldier was found dead on Monday at a residence in Duncan.

Officials have not released any further details other than to say there is an ongoing investigation by the Duncan Police Department and Army Criminal Investigation Division.

“Every person on our team is like family and we are deeply saddened by this loss. Our concerns are now for the Soldier’s family, friends, and coworkers,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence commanding general.

Fort Sill officials say no more information will be released until next of kin is notified.

7News has also reached out to the Duncan Police Department but have not yet heard back from them.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both boys have made it to round two of the competition and voting on that round will end Sunday...
Two southwest Oklahoma boys competing in USA Mullet Championship
It was a close call for a LATS bus driver when a deer came crashing through the front windshield.
Deer crashes into LATS bus window
A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
Fireball seen over Texas on Sunday Night
Gaylon Pahdocony’s family said the 72-year-old was riding home on his bike when a vehicle...
Family remembers Cyril man killed in crash
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

Crime stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma have announced their Most Wanted Wednesday, as they...
Crime Stoppers search for suspect in 2020 Sheridan Walmart shooting
First Alert Forecast 6am
7News First Alert Weather: Windy and hot day as we await upcoming cold front
"Deadwood" directed by Brandon Jones premiered at the VASKA Theatre in Lawton Monday night,...
Film made in SWOK premieres at the VASKA
The Comanche Nation’s Director of Language Planning and Development Kathryn Pewenofkit Briner...
Comanche Nation works with Disney on “Prey”