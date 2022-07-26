Ft. Sill soldier found dead in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials say a soldier was found dead on Monday at a residence in Duncan.

Officials have not released any further details other than to say there is an ongoing investigation by the Duncan Police Department and Army Criminal Investigation Division.

“Every person on our team is like family and we are deeply saddened by this loss. Our concerns are now for the Soldier’s family, friends, and coworkers,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence commanding general.

Fort Sill officials say no more information will be released until next of kin is notified.

7News has also reached out to the Duncan Police Department but have not yet heard back from them.

