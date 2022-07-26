Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

GNHA Playday Finals begin in Lawton

The Grand National Horseman Association started their Playday Finals Tuesday, at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.
By Haley Wilson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Grand National Horseman Association started their Playday Finals Tuesday, at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

Competitors from districts across the area will compete daily to see who is the best at each game, in each age group.

There will be a total of eight games from now through Saturday, starting with Poles on Tuesday.

During Poles, the rider and their horse weave through a set of poles twice, before running home.

The person with the fastest time in their age group wins a belt buckle.

Then on Saturday, the competitor who has the overall best score for all 8 games wins a saddle.

Grand National Horseman Association’s 2021-2022 Queen, Tara Swinford, said it’s a great place for kids.

“It teaches them horseman ship and it teaches them sportsmanship and you will make a lot of friends. I met my best friend here and we’ve been best friends since I was 4 years old. I’m 16 now,” said Swinford.

If residents would like to go out and cheer them on, they start every day this week at 8 a.m., and it is free and open to the public.

Wednesday’s game will be Pylon and Spur, plus they will have barrels

For more information, or a full schedule of all the games, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alleged Fort Sill sexual assault victim's mother speaks with 7NEWS
Ft. Sill soldier found dead in Duncan
Both boys have made it to round two of the competition and voting on that round will end Sunday...
Two southwest Oklahoma boys competing in USA Mullet Championship
It was a close call for a LATS bus driver when a deer came crashing through the front windshield.
Deer crashes into LATS bus window
A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
Fireball seen over Texas on Sunday Night
Covid-19 cases increase in southwest Oklahoma
Covid-19 cases spike in Southwest Oklahoma

Latest News

A man is now behind bars, after he left the scene of a wreck in Northwest Lawton on Friday.
LPD arrests suspect from Friday hit and run crash
Telemundo Texoma 7/26/22
Telemundo Texoma 7/26/22
Telemundo Texoma 7/26/22
Telemundo Texoma 7/26/22
7News spoke with Jason Poudrier, the Arts & Humanities Administrator for the City of Lawton,...
Interview: International Festival is Looking For Vendors and Performers