GNHA Playday Finals begin in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Grand National Horseman Association started their Playday Finals Tuesday, at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

Competitors from districts across the area will compete daily to see who is the best at each game, in each age group.

There will be a total of eight games from now through Saturday, starting with Poles on Tuesday.

During Poles, the rider and their horse weave through a set of poles twice, before running home.

The person with the fastest time in their age group wins a belt buckle.

Then on Saturday, the competitor who has the overall best score for all 8 games wins a saddle.

Grand National Horseman Association’s 2021-2022 Queen, Tara Swinford, said it’s a great place for kids.

“It teaches them horseman ship and it teaches them sportsmanship and you will make a lot of friends. I met my best friend here and we’ve been best friends since I was 4 years old. I’m 16 now,” said Swinford.

If residents would like to go out and cheer them on, they start every day this week at 8 a.m., and it is free and open to the public.

Wednesday’s game will be Pylon and Spur, plus they will have barrels

For more information, or a full schedule of all the games, click here.

