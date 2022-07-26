Interview: International Festival is Looking For Vendors and Performers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s 43rd International Festival is a little over a month away, and they’re looking for more performers and vendors.

7News spoke with Jason Poudrier, the Arts & Humanities Administrator for the City of Lawton, about the International Festival this year, what it was like missing the event for two years due to Covid-19, and why the event is important.

Poudrier says the festival is a safe environment for residents to come out and enjoy themselves, as well as learn something new.

The festival is looking for vendors with that international flavor who might’ve been discouraged from initially applying, vendors who have participated in earlier years, and performers that will showcase the diversity of Lawton.

