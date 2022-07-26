Expert Connections
Lawton City Council tables wading pool discussion, approves new Elmer Thomas lighting

The Lawton City Council met to discuss a full agenda, including an evaluation of the City’s wading pools, improving lighting at Elmer Thomas Park....
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton City Council met to discuss a full agenda, including an evaluation of the City’s wading pools, improving lighting at Elmer Thomas Park, and possibly waiving permits and fees for to city-wide garage sales.

As far as the wading pools, council voted to table the item for the time being.

Evaluators concluded that many of the current wading pools are not code compliant, have inconsistent disinfection procedures, and are in disrepair.

In the meantime, council directed staff to work on an Aquatics Master plan to address those findings.

The council also agreed to waive permits and fees for garage sales only when those sales are during the city-wide garage sale events, like the one planned for this weekend.

Council also approved using $400,000 in Capital Improvement Project funds to make improvements to Elmer Thomas’ lighting, which will include the amphitheater stage area and the Holiday in the Park area.

To read the full agenda from Tuesday’s City Council meeting, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

