Lawton Utility Services Department to change hours through Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the City of Lawton announced a change in the Utility Services Department hours for July 26 and 27, as they face employee shortages due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

They will be closed for an hour on both days, from noon until 1 p.m.

City officials said residents who need to pay their bill during that time can use the online portal or the dropbox outside of City Hall.

The City of Lawton apologized for any inconvenience, as they allow employees to recover from COVID-19.

