Listening Session for people with disabilities heads to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Progressive Independence, Inc., a center for independent living in Oklahoma, will be visiting Lawton on Wednesday, July 27, to host a Listening Session for residents with disabilities and their family members.

The center assists people with disabilities through the state with information, referrals, peer support, independent living skills training, advocacy, and assistance as they transition to community living.

The session will be held at the Oklahoma Blood Institute located at 211 SW A Avenue from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m..

They hope to offer local residents more information on programs and assistance at the center, and to hear ideas from residents about how they can help support people with disabilities in the area.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

