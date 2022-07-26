LPD arrests suspect from Friday hit and run crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is now behind bars, after he left the scene of a wreck in Northwest Lawton on Friday.

The wreck left four people injured, including 2 children.

Anthony Hankins, 56, now faces several charges, including driving under the influence which caused great bodily injury, leaving the scene of an injury accident, and failing to obey a traffic control device.

The wreck happened on Friday afternoon on Northwest 17th and Lincoln.

Reports from Lawton Police Department said Hankins hit another car, injuring all 4 people inside the car, including himself, before taking off.

However, witnesses were able to give his license plate to police dispatch.

Police were then able to use his license plate to locate him and his truck, which had fresh damage and deployed front air bags.

According to court documents, police said Hankins had a hard time keeping his eyes open while being questioned, and he smelled of alcohol.

Hankins also has a prior DUI conviction in Oklahoma, and if convicted again, he faces up to 7 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.