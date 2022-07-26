Park Jones Realty Report 7/26/22

Expert Connections
Parks Jones Realtors and your 7News Team are working together to give potential home owners a clear picture of the real estate market, here in Lawton, before you make that big move.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realtors and your 7News Team are working together to give potential home owners a clear picture of the real estate market, here in Lawton, before you make that big move.

According to the latest Market statistics from Parks Jones Realtors, the number of active residential properties in the Lawton Board of Realtors is sitting at 289, showing a small change from last week.

The average asking price is just under $171,000, while the average sold price is listed just above $169,000.

And on average, sellers received 99 point 19 percent of their asking price.

As far as how long properties are staying on the market for, Parks Jones Realtors said, on average, homes are sold within 27 days from their original listing, but half of those properties are being sold in 9 days or less!

There has been a total of 2,139 properties sold, and closed on in the last 12 months.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

