Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Raising Cane’s CEO buys Mega Millions tickets for all employees

FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the stacks of other lottery game play-slips displayed in Cranberry Township, Pa., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - The founder and CEO of fast food restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is buying a $2 Mega Millions ticket for each of his employees as the jackpot is one of the largest in lottery history.

Todd Graves said he was buying tickets on behalf of each of his 50,000 employees, WVUE reports. If any of the tickets wins the mammoth prize, he said every Raising Cane’s employee stands to win thousands of dollars.

“As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our Crew who always stand together,” Graves said. “None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our Crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.”

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday, and the estimated jackpot is $810 million. No one has had all of the winning numbers in three months.

The Louisiana-based restaurant chain specializes in chicken fingers and was founded in 1996. There are more than 600 locations across the U.S.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both boys have made it to round two of the competition and voting on that round will end Sunday...
Two southwest Oklahoma boys competing in USA Mullet Championship
It was a close call for a LATS bus driver when a deer came crashing through the front windshield.
Deer crashes into LATS bus window
A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
Fireball seen over Texas on Sunday Night
Gaylon Pahdocony’s family said the 72-year-old was riding home on his bike when a vehicle...
Family remembers Cyril man killed in crash
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

The International Space Station will no longer be a focus for Russian efforts after 2024.
Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Doctor: Biden’s COVID symptoms ‘almost completely resolved’
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Klondike discontinues Choco Taco
Alleged Fort Sill sexual assault victim's mother speaks with 7NEWS
Ft. Sill soldier found dead in Duncan
Crime stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma have announced their Most Wanted Wednesday, as they...
Crime Stoppers search for suspect in 2020 Sheridan Walmart shooting