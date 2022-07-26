Expert Connections
Suspect tests positive for drugs after Edmond officer killed

New information about the driver who caused a deadly crash in Edmond, which killed a Police...
New information about the driver who caused a deadly crash in Edmond, which killed a Police Officer, has been released.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT
EDMONDS, Okla. (KSWO) - New information about the driver who caused a deadly crash in Edmond, which killed a Police Officer, has been released.

Jay Stephen Fite, 54, was arrested last Tuesday following the crash, after witnesses told police he was driving fast and didn’t slow down before reaching the vehicles which were stopped at the traffic light.

According to Oklahoma City Police, a preliminary blood test showed that Fite tested positive for both Amphetamine and Methamphetamine.

Fite already faces one charge of 2nd degree murder, however, it’s unclear if he will face any additional charges in light of the recent blood test results.

