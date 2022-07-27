7News First Alert Weather: One more day of hot and dry weather before change in weather pattern to end off the week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! It will be another hot one today as we will remain mostly cloudless with winds out of the south-southwest at 10-15 mph with highs topping out at around 105-106°. Heat advisories are in effect for eastern counties, mainly along and east of I-44 in both Oklahoma and Texas, through this afternoon as heat indices will be a few degrees higher than the air temps thanks to dewpoints in the low 60s. For most of our viewing area, elevated fire weather conditions return. While we will be dry today, a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out for areas north of HW-62 and along I-40.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a few clouds with lows in the mid/upper 70s and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow we will see one of the most anticipated changes in the weather pattern since the start of the summer, as a cold front across the central plains will descend down into the southern plains. This will kick off a multi-day trend lasting through the end of the month of slightly-cooler temperatures and rain chances. How much we cool off and how much rain we could receive all depends on where the front sets up shop heading into the weekend. Over the past few days models were showing the front staying stationary along the Red River, though recent trends are showing it stopping farther north, potentially near the I-40 corridor. This would mean that most of Texoma would miss out on meaningful rainfall over the next several days, with only northern counties seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms with the rest of us seeing more isolated to near-zero coverage. This is due to the funneling of mid/upper-air atmospheric moisture to allow for showers and storms is currently behind the front rather than ahead of it, and will stay that way no matter where the front halts. As of this morning, models are showing the cold front parking just north of HW-62 in Southwest Oklahoma, meaning that northern counties in our viewing area have the best shot to see showers and storms over the next few days, with rain chances and coverage decreasing the farther south you go. Rainfall totals are expected to stay below the 1-inch threshold, though heavy downpours with some storms could lead to higher amounts.

Temperatures on Thursday ahead of the front are expected to remain in the triple digits, though slightly cooler than the last few days. Once the effects of the cold front settles in on Friday, temperatures will cool off to below-average values for some, but of course this all depends on where the front sets up. Southwest Oklahoma is expected to get down to the mid/upper 90s on Friday and Saturday, with North Texas in the upper 90s and low 100s.

The front will lift back up north at the end of the weekend as the high pressure ridge will build back in by the first day of August. Rain chances will fall off by the end of the day Sunday, with triple digit temperatures returning across all of Texoma by Monday.

