Fire breaks out near Cameron University

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a large fire near 45th street and 45th place around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Emergency crews were staged at the Cameron University President’s house, which Cameron University officials said was never at risk, in order to better access the fire.

There is limited information at this time, however, Cameron officials have reported fire damage on the western edge of University property, near the railroad tracks.

Our photographer on scene said the fire got dangerously close to the backyards of homes along SW 45th street, burning a number of fences.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but updates will be posted as soon as more information is available.

