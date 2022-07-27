First Alert Forecast: Rain Thursday through Saturday | 7/27PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As moisture increases and a cold front slides south, cloud cover will increase for southwest Oklahoma counties. So expect mostly cloudy skies. Lack of moisture overhead for counties south of the Red River will see mostly sunny skies for Thursday. High temperatures for all locations will still rise into the triple digits with southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher. The cold front looks to be near the I-40 corridor by tomorrow afternoon. Coolest temperatures will be felt for counties north with little to no impacts for areas closer to the Red River.

There are rain chances on Thursday as the front advances south with the highest chances north of I-40. A few of the storms could produce strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Friday will drop into the upper 90s for all locations with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will vary just depending on location. Northeast winds at 10 to 20mph for those behind the cold front. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph for those ahead of the cold front. Not to burst anyone’s bubble but it’s likely that most would miss out on meaningful rainfall over the next several days. Northern counties will see scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday with southern counties seeing more isolated to near-zero coverage.

As the front does look to stall somewhere between the I-40 and Red River area, afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible a the boundary lingers.

The front will lift back up north at the end for the second half of the weekend as the high pressure ridge will build back in. All rain chances will fall off by midday Sunday, with triple digit temperatures returning across all of Texoma through early to mid next week.

