Fort Sill releases name of deceased soldier
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials have released the name of the soldier who was found dead at an off-post residence in Duncan on Monday.

Sgt. 1st Class Laura Mota, 33, was found Monday afternoon by officers with the Duncan Police Department.

Mota had been on an authorized pass off post, when her mother contacted Fort Sill officials saying she was unable to contact her.

At that time, two fellow cadre members visited the residence, found Mota unresponsive, and contacted local emergency authorities.

At 3:07 p.m., Mota was pronounced dead by Duncan Emergency Management Services.

The Duncan Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division are currently investigating the incident, however, no further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

