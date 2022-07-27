Grandfield Volunteer Fire Department expands

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “We’ve had a couple of trucks forced to sit outside, because of space and no room inside. So throughout the winter months, our trucks stay empty and we have tried to winterize them when they freeze and bust”, said Fire Chief Aaron Henson.

Assistant Fire Chief Chas Spradlin agreed with Chief Henson, and said the response times are slower because of it.

“Having to drain the water out of the trucks in the winter. It really affects our response time. Our big tanker holds 5000 gallons. It takes right at 20 minutes to fill it back up, and that’s 20 minutes that we do not have to spare during an emergency situation”.

The community has helped the station by raising funds for a expansion. They say without them, the department wouldn’t be as close to their goal.

“One of the biggest things that we focus on here at the fire department is community service. Communities always supported us no matter what we do and how we’ve done it. So, our community is one of the best ones in probably southwest Oklahoma”, said Henson.

Spradlin is a third generation fire fighter, and said he hopes this expansion will pave the way for the fourth generation to expand it even more.

“My dad is up here every time that we’re up here. You know they’re constantly telling stories of, you know, how it was, things that they had, and how much better we have it, of course. But, we want to continue that and continue to you know build this station up. You know for my 2 little boys that are running around here you know. Hopefully one day they’ll be the 4th generation firefighters that are taking care of this, and you want to make sure that we’ve got everything built up for them to provide for this community,” said Spradlin.

