Keeping the little chapel of Lawton doors open

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Little Chapel of Lawton is the oldest church in the city, according to the President of the chapel, but unfortunately since the pandemic the use of the building is not what it used to be.

The Little Chapel of Lawton was built in 1902 and is still standing in great condition. The chapel board wants to keep this historic place in use for weddings, meetings, recitals and funerals. They want the community of Lawton to enjoy its own history.

This historic chapel was built and furnished with only $3,000, and still contains some of the original furniture. David Hooper, the President of the Little Chapel of Lawton, said the chapel has a lot of beauty, from the stained glass windows, the woodwork and the high ceilings.

He said they’ve had third-generation weddings there and hope to have 4th and 5th-generation weddings in the future.

“I mean we had so many people get married there, that are originals in Lawton, that have lived here all their lives. And, it’s just been an accommodation for a lot of people in Lawton,” said Hooper.

Hooper said there have been many different uses for the chapel in the past, as an art gallery and safe haven for children.

“Group up there that took care of the kids that had some kind of emotional problems or some kind of family problems. The police would come in and interview the kids at the same place, and they would basically try to protect the kids from having to worry about anything,” said Hooper.

Hooper said it’s been slow lately and they’re trying to keep the doors open so the community can enjoy the use of its own history.

“I think it’s very important for the people that have been in Lawton, and were born and raised here. They have been reaching out to us quite a bit since we started doing some new stuff. About what’s the matter and what the little chapel needs to survive,” said Hooper.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.