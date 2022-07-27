Expert Connections
Lawton businesses award local senior $1,000 scholarship

Several Lawton businesses collaborated to provide a graduating Eisenhower High School Senior with a $1,000 scholarship.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several Lawton businesses collaborated to provide a graduating Eisenhower High School Senior with a $1,000 scholarship.

On Wednesday, Anastasia Powe, who graduated in May, accepted the scholarship at the Oklahoma Blood Institute Building.

Powe was chosen from a list of Lawton students, who had to maintain at least a 3.0 GPA, be a blood donor and plan to major in the medical field.

She also had to submit a lengthy essay on why it’s important to be a routine blood donor.

“It does take a lot of weight off of it, and getting more scholarships, especially from an institute like the Oklahoma Blood Institute, it makes you feel a little uplifted because you know people in the community are seeing what you’re trying to do,” said Powe.

She plans to attend the University of Oklahoma to major in Nursing.

Special thanks to Arvest Bank, Domino’s, and the Oklahoma Blood Institute who teamed up to make this scholarship possible.

