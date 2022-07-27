Listening Session held for residents with disabilities

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A center for independent living in Oklahoma visited Lawton Wednesday, to get a better idea of the type of concerns and obstacles that disabled Lawtonians face on a daily basis.

Progressive Independence Incorporated assists people with disabilities all across the state by offering information, peer support, advocacy, and even training on how to live more independently.

The listening session began at 1 p.m. at the Oklahoma Blood Institute of Lawton, and wrapped up around 5 p.m.

Samantha Morano, an Independent Living counselor at the event, has been doing disability advocacy and counseling for over 2 years now.

She said these listening sessions don’t just help those with disabilities, they help everyone.

“I have a disability myself, and I have family with disabilities, and I mean it just touches everybody’s lives. The thing about, anything that you can do to to help people with disabilities it’s gonna help everybody. It’s just a thing that, anybody can benefit from accessibility, anybody can benefit from more housing, or better medical care. So it’s just a basic need that needs to be met,” said Morano.

Morano said the information gathered from Wednesday’s listening session will be passed on to multiple policymakers and organizations, who can make any necessary changes to better serve the disabled community.

Rocco Bonacci, a local resident, hopes it will make it easier for city and state officials to make changes that will continue to improve the lives of people with disabilities.

“I remember about 25 years ago, where Lawton did not have a bus stop, Lawton did not have any sidewalks. And basically, if you didn’t have a car, or didn’t have any means for your own transportation, you weren’t getting anywhere. So Lawton has come a long ways. But, Lawton has some issues that we really have to deal with, one of them I find that, particularly, keeps coming up is housing. It’s a tough issue, and changes aren’t going to happen overnight, but you got to start somewhere,” said Bonacci.

And while Wednesday’s event is already wrapped up, Progressive Independence’s advocacy is far from over.

