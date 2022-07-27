Expert Connections
Missing Comanche County girl found

A girl who was reported missing in Comanche County has been found alive and well.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A young woman who was reported missing in Comanche County has been found alive and well.

Bonnie Clark-Pressley, 18, was reported missing Tuesday night, after she was last seen at Mount Scott on Monday afternoon.

However, this morning Comanche County Sheriff Stradley said the search is off, after Pressley was located alive and well, despite minor dehydration.

No other information has been made public at this time.

