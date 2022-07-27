Expert Connections
OHP searches for vehicle involved in hit and run

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has requested assistance in searching for a vehicle involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash last week.

Officials said the incident occurred sometime after sunset on July 22 and the early morning hours of July 23.

Gaylon Pahdocony, 72, was riding his bicycle northbound on the far left side of Keeney Road near Fletcher.

At that time, and unknown vehicle, which officials believe to be a late 1990′s Chevrolet Pickup or SUV, was also traveling northbound.

For an unknown reason the vehicle departed the roadway to the left, striking and killing Pahdocony.

The driver failed to stop and render aid, and continued to drive northbound.

Once on scene, officials located multiple pieces of the vehicle from the debris field, including a bumper and grill.

Below are photos of the bumper piece located at the scene and the type of front grille it would belong to.

Bumper recovered from Fletcher hit and run scene by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Bumper recovered from Fletcher hit and run scene by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.(KSWO)
Image of the style of grill the recovered bumper would have come from.
Image of the style of grill the recovered bumper would have come from.(KSWO)

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol also hopes to find witnesses who had contact with the victim, Gaylon Pahdocony, anytime throughout the day on July 22.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Southwest Regional Communications Center at (580) 353-0783.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

