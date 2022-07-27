Oklahoma Transit Authority completes Platepay transition on I-44

Expert Connections
The Oklahoma Transit Authority completed the I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike’s transition to Platepay, cashless tolling, Wednesday.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Transit Authority completed the I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike’s transition to Platepay, cashless tolling, Wednesday.

The final leg of the transition was completed at the Walters toll plaza Wednesday morning, allowing drivers to travel the length of the turnpike form the Texas state line to Oklahoma City without stopping to pay a toll.

Officials chose to focus on the transition earlier this month, after an inattentive driver crashed into the Newcastle toll plaza on June 4.

Luckily, there were no fatalities, but it accentuated the need to convert to Platepay for the safety of travelers and OTA tolling employees.

Officials said Platepay helps to create a safer more efficient means of travel, without sudden speed corrections and lane changes required when stopping at a toll booth.

Platepay cameras will now photograph a vehicle’s license plate, allowing the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to send the registered owner an invoice.

Travelers who already have a PIKEPASS account do not have to make any changes, and can continue to pass through tolls in the same manner they did prior to the transition.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority does wants to warn travelers they will be closing the southbound and northbound Walters exit and entrance ramps to remove old tolling equipment.

The southbound ramps will be closed on August 8 and 9 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., followed by the northbound ramps on August 10 and 11.

Officials with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority hope to transition the state’s remaining turnpikes to Platepay by the end of 2024.

For more information, or to learn more about Platepay, click here.

