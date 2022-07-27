Thousands eligible to donate blood after Mad Cow restriction lifted

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After more than two decades, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has finally relaxed a number of blood donor regulations, including the ones surrounding vCJD or “Mad Cow.”

In 2000, the administration banned blood donations from individuals who had spent more than 6 months in the UK from 1980 to 1997, due to the possible risk of spreading “Mad Cow.”

The FDA lifted the deferral after an investigation showed there were no documented cases of vCJD being transmitted through a blood transfusion.

Now that the ban has been lifted, officials with the Oklahoma Blood Institute estimate that thousands of Oklahomans are now once again eligible to donate blood, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

