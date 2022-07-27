Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Thousands eligible to donate blood after Mad Cow restriction lifted

After more than two decades, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has finally relaxed a number...
After more than two decades, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has finally relaxed a number of blood donor regulations, including the ones surrounding vCJD or “Mad Cow.”(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After more than two decades, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has finally relaxed a number of blood donor regulations, including the ones surrounding vCJD or “Mad Cow.”

In 2000, the administration banned blood donations from individuals who had spent more than 6 months in the UK from 1980 to 1997, due to the possible risk of spreading “Mad Cow.”

The FDA lifted the deferral after an investigation showed there were no documented cases of vCJD being transmitted through a blood transfusion.

Now that the ban has been lifted, officials with the Oklahoma Blood Institute estimate that thousands of Oklahomans are now once again eligible to donate blood, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

For more information, or to find a donor center, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ft. Sill soldier found dead in Duncan
Ft. Sill soldier found dead in Duncan
Fort Sill releases name of deceased soldier
Fort Sill releases name of deceased soldier
The City of Fletcher makes multiple burial placement errors
The City of Fletcher makes multiple burial placement errors
A man is now behind bars, after he left the scene of a wreck in Northwest Lawton on Friday.
LPD arrests suspect from Friday hit and run crash
It was a close call for a LATS bus driver when a deer came crashing through the front windshield.
Deer crashes into LATS bus window

Latest News

Covid-19 cases increase in southwest Oklahoma
Covid-19 cases spike in Southwest Oklahoma
Staff from the Lawton Indian Hospital will be in the administration building for a walk-in...
Comanche Nation Casino and Lawton Indian Hospital to host COVID vaccine clinic
The Oklahoma Blood Institute and the Comanche Nation Casino have partnered up for a blood...
Comanche Nation Casino upcoming blood drive to benefit OBI
A new program is coming to Comanche County Memorial Hospital that will allow those interested...
CCMH to start AUA program