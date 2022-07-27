Voter Registration for Lawton City Council Ward elections ends Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton city officials want to remind residents that registration to vote in the special election for Lawton City Council Wards 3, 4 and 5 ends this Friday, July 29.

Election day will be held on August 23, and if necessary a runoff will be held on November 8.

Incumbent Linda Chapman will once again run for Ward 3′s council seat, and will face off against Cartessa Ecko Smith.

Councilman Jay Burk has termed out, leaving the Ward 4 seat open.

Three residents are going head to head for the open seat, including George Gill, Barbara Curry and Eric Sharum.

Early voting will take place on August 18 and 19 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and August 20 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Comanche County Election Board.

Registered voters can request an absentee ballot on the election board website until August 8.

Voters with standard applications also have until the close of business on August 22 to return their application in person to the Comanche County Election Board.

To view the Ward maps for the City of Lawton, click here.

For more information, you can click here, or call the Comanche County Election Board at (580) 353-1880.

