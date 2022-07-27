Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Back to School Events

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is gearing up to help families as they’re getting ready to go back to school.

Weekly guest Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison on Fort Sill, spoke with 7News about their upcoming back to school events, an ice cream treat event at the Twin Oaks Bowling Center, and their Newcomer’s Spouse Orientation event this week.

New to Fort Sill? The Newcomer’s Spouse Orientation on July 29th, at 10 a.m., is the perfect opportunity to learn about resources and services available on Fort Sill. People in attendance will also have the chance to take a bus tour, giving valuable insight to the layout of the army base.

All families are invited to LETRA for Fort Sill’s Back to School Bash and Color Run, both happening next week, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 6th. There will be multiple free activities for adults and children, such as paintball, corn hole, archery tag, and water sports. Plus, there’s going to be a School Supply Giveaway which will provide free backpacks to the first 500 kids in attendance!

The Color Run is also free to participate in, and the first 100 kids to join will receive a free t-shirt and color run kit.

The Twin Oaks Bowling Center, which is always open to the public, will also be hosting an ice cream treat to escape the heat on August 6th. All day long, for every game bowled, guests will receive a free ice cream sundae. Costs will be $3.25 per game, per person, and shoe rentals will be $2.75.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events you can call (580) 442-5300, or click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.