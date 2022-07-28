7News First Alert Weather: Showers and storms today and tomorrow with descending cold front

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We start out with mostly clear skies, but we will see increasing cloud coverage later on this morning and through the afternoon. Highs will still top out in the triple digits despite this with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. Rain coverage will be isolated-to-scattered this afternoon and evening due to an approaching cold front from the north, with the better coverage restricted to Southwestern Oklahoma and areas along the Red River.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with morning lows falling slightly into the low 70s. Winds will be shifting out of the south to north at 5-10 mph. Rain chances continue overnight, but will mainly exist along I-40.

Despite being called a “cold” front, temperatures will only fall into the mid/upper 90s across most of Texoma tomorrow, with only counties along I-40 seeing any significant impact as their highs could drop into the 80s. This is because the cold front is expected to stall somewhere in Southwestern Oklahoma between the Red River and I-40. This will greatly influence not only who will see rain, but how much rain we see, along with how much we cool-off. Rain chances will be the greatest tomorrow as scattered showers and storms will fire up across Texoma Friday afternoon, mainly for Southwestern Oklahoma, along with the chance for couple strong-to-severe storms that could bring small hail and gusty winds. Despite that, rainfall totals will be hard to come by as we can expect around half an inch at most, barring localized areas seeing grater amounts from heavy downpours with any strong storms. So while we will see showers and storms, the amount of precipitation we will get won’t be that impressive, and certainly won’t do much to alleviate this drought. Mostly cloudy skies on Friday with winds out of the north to south at 5-10 mph.

The front will start to lift back up on Saturday as we will see one more day of isolated rain chances and temperatures in the upper 90s. By early next week, temperatures will bounce back into the triple digits with mostly sunny skies returning by the start of August.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.