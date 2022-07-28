Comanche Co. Courthouse closed after chemical exposure

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Courthouse has been closed after what officials are calling a “chemical exposure.”

According to the Emergency Management office, the employee was working in the basement and was exposed to an unknown chemical which cause a “medical response.”

The employee has been sent to the emergency room. There is no update on his condition at this time.

The courthouse has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

The Lawton Fire Department’s Hazmat team and Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is working to determine what chemical the man was exposed to and if there is any threat to other employees of the courthouse.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the courthouse until further notice.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.