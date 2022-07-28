CU host Next Generation performing arts camp

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Next Generation Performing Arts Camp is being held at Cameron University this week, and they will be performing “Legally Blonde the Musical” this Saturday.

This musical theatre program provides a learning experience for students who attend. The students range from the ages of thirteen to eighteen and are from all across Oklahoma and Arkansas

A counselor for the camp says they hope students can use this as a safe space to express themselves through art.

“As Sanford Meisner said acting is living truthfully under imaginary circumstances and that’s what in really hope,” said Pendergraft.

Eden Wilson, the lead actress, started attending the camp at the age of twelve.

They receive instructions on acting, voice, dance, and additional curriculum related to musical theatre.

Wilson says this camp has provided her with valuable experience for the future.

“Not only are we getting that rehearsal for the play but we are weaving those kinds of different skills that we’re going to need in the future into the week as well,” said Wilson.

Wilson says this is great for kids who want a future in theatre.

“If you are a young kid who is aspiring to do this sort of thing come to next generation performing arts camp, you will not regret it and you will make some of the best relationships of your life,” she said.

You can catch their performance of Legally Blonde the Musical this Saturday at 7:15 p.m. free of charge.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.