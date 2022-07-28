First Alert Forecast: Showers & Thunderstorms for Friday | 7/28PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Despite being called a “cold” front, Friday will drop into the upper 90s for all locations with mostly cloudy skies. Northeast to east winds at 10 to 15mph. Counties along I-40 seeing any significant impact as their highs will likely drop into the 80s. This is because the cold front is expected to stall somewhere between the Red River and I-40. Where the front stalls will greatly influence not only who will see rain, but how much rain we see, along with how much temperatures cool off.

Rain chances will be the greatest tomorrow as scattered showers and storms will fire up across Texoma Friday afternoon. A few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out tomorrow between 5PM-10PM for western counties. Main threat includes damaging wind gusts up to 60mph but quarter sized hail also can’t be ruled out. How much rain could we see? Expect half an inch at most. This rain unfortunately won’t do much to alleviate this drought.

The front will lift back up north at the end for the second half of the weekend as the high pressure ridge will build back in. Saturday will see highs in the mid 90s, mostly cloudy skies and light south winds at 5 to 15mph. For the second half of the weekend, we’ll see more sunshine, breezy southwest winds at 10 to 20mph with daytime highs in the triple digits. All rain chances will end overnight Saturday into Sunday. Sunday afternoon will see with triple digit temperatures returning across all of Texoma through early to mid next week.

