Fraeuleins of Lawton: Interview with Founder Carmen Glass

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With global inflation and overbearing heat affecting everyone in the country, staying hydrated and cool is one of the most important things you can do right now. This is where local organizations can play a significant role in someone’s life.

7News spoke with Carmen Glass, the founder of Fraeuleins of Lawton, about the new non-profit organization, how the group was formed, why it’s vital to help the community, and their upcoming first event.

Their Fan and Water Giveaway will be held from 8 a.m. until supplies last on July 30th at the Hungry Hearts parking lot located at 605 Southwest 11th Street, Lawton, OK 73501.

For more information about the organization you can call (580) 583-1984.

