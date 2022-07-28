Lawton Wading Pools Face Uncertain Future

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In May the City of Lawton partnered with Water Technologies incorporated to do an evaluation of aquatics in the city.

Their findings were presented at the city council meeting Tuesday and they said the wading pools were in quote “disrepair”

As of now only one of those three pools is open to the public.

The question following the city council meeting is, will the pools be repaired, updated, or simply done away with?

Director of Parks and Rec Christine James says the city has been losing money on the pools all summer long.

“We refill this pool almost 3 times a day. The water just can’t stay here with these cracks,” said James.

Cracks, leaking water, accessibility and lack of visitors are just a few of the problems facing the wading pool.

“It’s just getting to a point where we’re throwing a lot of dollars into them to maintain them and we have to come to a point where we say, “Hey do we throw a lot of money into this to repair them or do we throw a lot of money into something more updated?’” said James.

James fears that wading pools may be a thing of the past.

“They’re really old for pool standards and pool technology. A lot has changed over the years,” said James.

Built anywhere from the 60s to 80s, some are pushing for the pools to be designated as historical.

“We are gonna wait and get some historical review on this stuff so we don’t destroy our history,” said James.

Historical or not, the wading pools don’t see nearly as much traffic as other aquatic attractions in Lawton.

James says they see an average of less than 20 people a day compared with Elmer Thomas Park Splash Pad’s nearly 800 visitors a day.

Following the city council meeting and W-T-I’s evaluation, an Aquatics Master Plan is now in the works.

“The master plan would look at all our aquatic facilities. They would give us a big picture of hey we think you need X amount of this type of facility or X type of this,” said James.

From there James says they can proceed with changes and improvements to the aquatic facilities, including determining the future of the wading pools.

She hopes the projects will conclude in time for next summer but no official timeline is set yet.

Harmon and Mocine Park Wading pools are closed for the rest of the season.

