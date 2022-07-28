Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Planning ahead is key to covering costs for school trips

Involve your child to teach financial responsibility
Planning ahead is key to covering costs for school trips
Planning ahead is key to covering costs for school trips(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Whether it’s a class trip to the museum or a road trip with the team, school trips can be a big added expense for parents, with fees ranging from a few dollars into the thousands.

However, Virginia Credit Union financial expert Cherry Dale said planning ahead will give you time to save.

Dale also said it’s good to have conversations now with both school officials and your kids about what trips are planned this spring and how they will be paid for. 

“I would encourage parents not to just pay for everything but have the conversation about what you are paying and what the expectation is for the youth as well to pay along the way,” Dale said.

She said asking your children to contribute helps to teach them financial responsibility budgeting.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Sill releases name of deceased soldier
Fort Sill releases name of deceased soldier
A girl who was reported missing in Comanche County has been found alive and well.
Missing Comanche County girl found
Ft. Sill soldier found dead in Duncan
Ft. Sill soldier found dead in Duncan
Thousands of dead fish washed up on shore at Liberty Lake Park on Monday.
Dead fish at Liberty lake park
The City of Fletcher makes multiple burial placement errors
The City of Fletcher makes multiple burial placement errors